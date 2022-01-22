Judge rejects appeal regarding absentee ballot box ruling
MADISON — A Wisconsin judge refused Friday to stay a ruling restricting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, rejecting arguments that the decision will confuse voters heading into the Feb. 15 spring primary.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren’s decision hands Republicans another win as they battle on multiple fronts to limit drop box use across the state ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
The use of drop boxes has become a charged political issue since the Wisconsin Elections Commission advised clerks in 2020 that they can place drop boxes wherever they wish. A number of Wisconsin cities placed them in multiple locations during the 2020 presidential election, including city parks.
Two Milwaukee voters represented by conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in June challenging the election commission’s guidance. An array of groups, including the commission, the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and the League of Women Voters are opposing the lawsuit.
Bohren sided with the voters in a Jan. 13 ruling, saying the commission had no legal basis to issue such advice and ordered the panel to rescind it by Jan. 27.
The state Department of Justice, led by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, notified Bohren on Thursday it plans to appeal. The defendant groups on Friday asked Bohren to stay the ruling on an emergency basis, arguing that changing election procedures so close to the Feb. 15 primary will confuse voters and lead to people not being able to cast ballots.
Luke Berg, an attorney for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, countered that restricting drop box placement is a simple change that shouldn’t confuse anyone.
Bohren refused to issue the stay, saying he was confident the ruling wouldn’t cause any irreparable harm. He also reiterated that the election commission had no legal grounds to advise clerks to place drop boxes anywhere and there’s no harm in reverting to the pre-2020 status quo.
Pocan asks U.S. attorney general to probe fake electors
MADISON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan on Friday asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a Justice Department investigation into 10 Republican electors who submitted false paperwork last year saying former President Donald Trump had won in the battleground state.
President Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by just less than 21,000 votes. The Republicans who met have defended the move, saying they were submitting the votes in case Trump’s loss was overturned by the courts.
Pocan said it was imperative for the Justice Department to act “to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud.” He urged Garland to act quickly “for Wisconsin, for the Department and for the nation.”
Earlier this week, an assistant Milwaukee County prosecutor responded to a year-old complaint filed by a liberal law firm based in Madison seeking an investigation. The letter to Law Forward attorney Jeffrey Mandell said it was up to state and federal authorities to decide whether to conduct such a probe.
Burger King employee turns himself in over shooting
MILWAUKEE — A Burger King employee accused of inadvertently killing another worker while shooting at a robber has turned himself in to Milwaukee police.
Derrick D. Ellis, 34, of Milwaukee, is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted out-of-state felon. Ellis had been sought by police for more than two weeks before giving himself up on Tuesday.
Ellis was allegedly firing at the robbery suspect, Antoine Edwards, when he shot and killed 16-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Brazell. Edwards and his own 16-year-old daughter, who is described as Harris-Brazell’s best friend, told police they coordinated with Harris-Brazell to stage the robbery in order to steal money.
However, the criminal complaint showed no additional evidence Harris-Brazell conspired with the two and her family has argued she had no reason to steal money.
Ellis was not in on the staged robbery and fired at the suspect after seeing him leaning into a drive-thru window and waving a gun around in the direction of Harris-Brazell.
Edwards was charged last week with felony murder and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child with death as a consequence.
Republican lawmaker urges GOP to cheat like Democrats to win
MADISON — A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker was recorded on video saying that Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats” to win elections and that he’d like to punch Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over pandemic restrictions.
The video of state Rep. Elijah Behnke was posted online Thursday and circulated over Twitter.
In the wide-ranging 25-minute video, which appears to have been taken secretly by visitors in Behnke’s Capitol office, he disparages Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as a “swamp creature” and supports theories about the 2020 election.
Behnke, who owns a cleaning business, also described his anger over Evers’ issuing a stay at home order early in the coronavirus pandemic. Behnke said he was “praying to God” that if he ever saw Evers, “I’m going to punch him, right? So here I am, I haven’t really seen him face-to-face yet, so we’ll see if I do.”
Behnke, of Oconto, won a special election in April 2021 after former Rep. John Nygren stepped down.