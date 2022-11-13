Democrats increase majority on Illinois Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary O’Brien has won election to the state Supreme Court, increasing the court’s Democratic majority in a year that Republicans hoped they would swing control their way.
The Associated Press called the race late Friday, giving O’Brien a slim victory over Michael Burke, a Republican appointed to the Supreme Court to fill a vacancy last year.
Combined with this past week’s victory by Elizabeth Rochford, a Lake County associate circuit judge, Democrats increased their court majority from 4-3 to 5-2. Rochford defeated Mark Curran, a former prosecutor and the longest-serving sheriff in Lake County history.
Girl uses Heimlich maneuver to save classmate from choking
RACINE, Wis. — A 9-year-old elementary school student in Wisconsin might have saved the life of a classmate by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked on food, authorities said.
Essie Collier, a fourth grader at Racine’s Fratt Elementary School, noticed one of her classmates was in distress during lunch Tuesday. Students were eating in a classroom because the lunchroom had been cleared out so residents could vote.
“I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can,” Essie said.
Teacher Samantha Bradshaw said Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine.
“I have never seen a student react in that way before,” Bradshaw said.
Essie said that she learned the technique two years earlier from a YouTube instructional video, when she was 7, and that the lesson stayed with her.
The Racine Unified School Board plans to honor Essie at a board meeting in late November for her heroics.
Congressman announces Chicago mayoral bid
CHICAGO — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already-crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term.
Garcia has for years made known his desire to lead Chicago and he ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015 in the city’s first runoff election. He instantly becomes one of the leading contenders in the 2023 race, thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time as an alderman on the City Council and as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.
If elected, the 66-year-old Garcia, a native of Mexico who arrived in Chicago when he was 9, would become the first Latino mayor of the nation’s third-largest city.
Man sentenced to 182 years in prison for role in shooting
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed.
A St. Clair County judge sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, of Madison, this past week following his August conviction on seven counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and other charges.
CHICAGO — An 80-year-old half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago after being convicted of hiring hit men has been released from prison, officials said.
Noah Robinson Jr. was ordered set free last month over the objections of prosecutors by a federal judge who cited Robinson’s age, risks posed in prison by COVID-19 and his deteriorating health, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
