Democrats increase majority on Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary O’Brien has won election to the state Supreme Court, increasing the court’s Democratic majority in a year that Republicans hoped they would swing control their way.

The Associated Press

