Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and 24-year prison sentence of an Iowa City man who fired shots into a crowded pedestrian mall in August 2017, killing one man and injuring two others.
Lamar Wilson, 26, claimed a stand-your-ground law the Iowa Legislature passed earlier in 2017 granted him immunity from prosecution. He said the judge should have held a hearing before the trial to consider his stand-your-ground rights.
The trial judge, however, concluded the Iowa law does not grant immunity from prosecution and doesn’t require a pretrial hearing.
Company in Waterloo lays off dozens
WATERLOO — A business services company in Waterloo has laid off dozens of workers after the coronavirus pandemic upended its recent expansion.
VGM Group announced this past week that it has eliminated 58 full-time jobs and offered transfers, extended furloughs or early retirement packages to another 17 workers. The employee-owned company said 15 part-time jobs were also affected by the cuts but it wasn’t immediately clear how.
VGM Group provides purchasing, insurance, health care management, marketing and other services to thousands of business customers across North America.
Correctional officer recovering from virus
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A correctional officer at a prison in Corvalville is the first Corrections Department staffer to test positive for the new coronavirus, the department announced Friday.
The officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and was tested after experiencing symptoms Wednesday and Thursday. The officer sought medical help and took a test for the coronavirus, which came back positive.
The officer, described as being between 18 and 40 years old, is recovering at home.
Nebraska man given 20-year sentence
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Nebraska man who intentionally rammed a Sioux City police officer’s car in July during an escape attempt was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.
Douglas St. Cyr, 30, of Winnebago, Neb., had sought probation after acknowledging that he needed treatment for a drug problem. But District Judge Steven Andreasen said the severity of Cyr’s crimes, plus his criminal history, warranted a prison sentence.
City of Ankeny seeks more masks
ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny is asking for the public’s help to help protect essential city employees by making and donating protective cloth masks for workers.
City officials are especially concerned for the safety of public works, utilities, park maintenance and office staff, the city said in a written release. The homemade masks would also go to fire, emergency medical staff and police officer to wear while in their stations in between calls. Those emergency responders will wear professional personal protection equipment while on calls where they come in contact with the public.