Police: 2 killed in fiery crash after fleeing traffic stop in Des Moines on Sunday
DES MOINES — Two people have died in a fiery crash in Des Moines after the car they were in fled a traffic stop, police said.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the car on suspicion of speeding, police said. The car fled, and the deputy gave chase until he lost sight of the car.
Police said the deputy eventually was told by a pedestrian that a car matching the description of the car he had previously stopped had crashed just north of River Drive Park.
When the deputy and other police and first responders arrived at the scene, the car was engulfed in flames, hindering rescue efforts, officials said.
Police on Monday identified the two people in the car as 20-year-old Moises Ruiz and 22-year-old Tatiana Munguia, both of Des Moines. Ruiz was driving, police said. They both died at the scene.
Teen pleads not guilty to first-degree murder, other charges, in Sioux City killing
SIOUX CITY — A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.
Dwight Evans, 17, pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder count, as well as going armed with intent and two drug counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. Prosecutors have said Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following a fight between Harrison and Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.
Police have said the shooting happened across the street from a bar where Harrison and Canady had argued that night. Harrison called his girlfriend to pick him up, police said, and when the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, police said, causing serious injuries that required medical attention.
Police said Harrison came to his girlfriend’s defense, and he and Canady fought. Investigators say that when Canady got off Harrison, Evans shot Harrison in the chest from close range. After Harrison was shot, Canady resumed kicking and punching Harrison in the head, police said. Canady earlier pleaded not guilty to willful injury and serious assault.