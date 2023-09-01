Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is appealing a judge’s decision that cleared the way for election officials to offer non-English voting materials to the public.

“We are appealing the district court’s decision against the Secretary of State’s Office to protect election integrity and defend state law,” Bird said Wednesday in a written statement. “The Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act is clear: All official documents are to be written in English — including voter registration forms. We look forward to arguing our case in court to uphold the act and secure the integrity of our elections.”

