Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Police in La Crosse are investigating the deaths of two people who they say appeared to have been shot.
Officers responded to a residence about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday where they found the bodies of the two along with a dead dog. All had gunshot wounds, according to police.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but that there is no threat to the general public.