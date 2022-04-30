GALESBURG, Ill. — A sheriff’s deputy in western Illinois setting up spike strips on a roadway was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a car driven by a suspect who was fleeing authorities after allegedly being spotted at a store with a gun, officials said.
In a news release, the Illinois State Police said the Knox County deputy was struck shortly after 8 a.m. as he was setting up spike strips to try to flatten the tires of the fleeing vehicle that was being pursued in nearby Henry County by Galesburg Police officers. The officers, responding to a 911 call about a suspect with a gun at Circle K store in Galesburg, were chasing the vehicle after the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop.
The state police said the suspect continued to drive on U.S. Highway 150 before the car crashed into a nearby field. They said the suspect then tried to run away but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.
The name of the deputy was not released pending the notification of next of kin and officials declined to release the name of the suspect.
Former alderman released from federal prison
CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.
Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Edward Vrdolyak, 84, is under the supervision of a Chicago residential reentry management office, or halfway house, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.
He was released after five months at a federal facility in Minnesota.
Vrdolyak is a former Chicago alderman nicknamed “Fast Eddie” for his backroom dealing.
He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a tax charge alleging that he obstructed an IRS investigation into payments to and from his friend and associate Daniel Soso related to the state’s $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.
Prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case.
Vrdolyak sought an early release from prison due to his age, medical conditions and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. A federal judge in March had denied his request for compassionate release.