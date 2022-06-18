Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate picks running mate
DES MOINES — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced Friday that she had chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate.
DeJear said she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.”
Van Lancker is a four-term county auditor who last week lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state by more than 40 percentage point to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller.
Van Lancker said defending voting rights, improving education, prioritizing housing, increasing broadband and protecting healthcare are issues important to him.
DeJear was the first Black candidate to win a major party nomination for a statewide office in Iowa when she became the Democratic nominee against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in 2018. She was defeated in the general election.
9-year-old dies after being hit by motorcycle
MACEDONIA, Iowa — A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small western Iowa town of Macedonia this week, authorities said.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia’s Main Street, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name.
Police said the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.
Macedonia is about 23 miles east of Council Bluffs.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a driver who fled after running over and killing an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a street.
The boy, Jalon James, died at a hospital Thursday following the collision about 10 a.m. that day in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, police said.
The boy was dragged half a block by an SUV before the driver struck another vehicle, stopped briefly, then sped off, police said.
Officers found the wanted vehicle abandoned later that morning on another street nearby, police said. Someone had removed the vehicle’s license plates.
The driver remained at large Friday.
The boy was going to buy milk with his brother when he was struck, his cousin, Devonna Gates, told WLS-TV. He and his twin turned 11 in April, she said.
“He has a family that really loves him; he’s an honor roll student. And it’s all messed up. He didn’t get to live his life. This is not God’s work; this is the devil. It’s just a messed up situation,” Gates said.
Lifeguard shortage delays Chicago pool openings
CHICAGO — Chicago residents seeking relief from a recent heat wave won’t be able to cool off in the city’s pools until after the Fourth of July weekend because of a lifeguard shortage, park officials said.
The pools were initially expected to open for the summer on June 24, although the Chicago Park District had been warning that a nationwide lifeguard shortage could affect pool openings.
Park district officials confirmed Thursday that Chicago’s city-operated pools won’t open until July 5 because they need to hire more lifeguards, and test and certify them, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“Opening pools on July 5th will allow the district additional time to recruit and implement a strategy that provides pool resources to as many communities as possible this summer,” district officials said in a statement.
News of the delayed pool openings follows a week of searing heat across Chicago and much of the Midwest. Temperatures at Chicago’s Midway Airport reached 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday — the first time since 2012 the city has recorded that temperature on two consecutive days, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures have since fallen and a cooler weekend is forecast before temperatures rise again early next week, the weather service said.
Chicago resident Carla Lopez, who often takes her 11-year-old daughter, Amaya, to public pools in the summer to cool down, said the delay is frustrating.
“It’s already affecting us because it’s, like, 100 degrees and we can’t get in there yet,” said Lopez, who has been taking her daughter to a beach near her apartment complex to cool down.
Chicago’s beaches have been open since Memorial Day weekend.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you,” prosecutors said Wednesday.
The note was mentioned during a bond hearing for Jason E. Karels, 35, of Round Lake Beach, who faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths Monday of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels.
Officers sent to his home to check on the children’s welfare found the note, prosecutors said.
Jason Karels appeared before Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak and was ordered held on a $10 million bond. It was not immediately known if Karels had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office will seek to hold Karels without the possibility of cash bond, and that motion will be heard in court on July 13, prosecutor Jeff Fackham said.
Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Monday at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet, Round Lake Beach police Chief Gilbert Rivera said at a news conference Tuesday.
Wisconsin DOJ forming regional support teams
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings.
Team members include law enforcement members, school administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers and others. The teams are currently being trained on how to minimize the psychological impact of school-related critical incidents, identify people in need of long-term mental health support and how best to help school employees.
“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”
DOJ’s Office of School Safety circulated the idea of creating the 12 teams two years ago.
The initiative in Wisconsin comes to fruition as U.S. senators work to finalize details of a gun violence legislation in time for their self-imposed deadline for holding votes in Congress next week.
The gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety said there have been 96 gun incidents at schools nationwide this year, resulting in 40 deaths and 78 injuries.
Bodies of 2 men recovered in drainage-ditch search
MILWAUKEE — The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
The discovery comes three days after the three people were swept into a tunnel that runs under a road, shortly after a storm dropped heavy rainfall. The body of Mohammed Roshidulcah, of Milwaukee, was recovered Tuesday about a mile and a half downstream from the tunnel’s exit.
The youngster ran into the ravine chasing after a soccer ball, police said.
The bodies of the child’s father and a family friend, both of whom followed the boy into the drainage ditch, were found Thursday several miles downstream of the tunnel. Divers, boats, people walking along the shore, drones and sonar equipment were used in the search, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.
Lipski said the three victims were part of an “extremely tight-knit and very strong” community.
“Not any one of us can imagine what such a huge loss to this community must feel like,” he said at a press conference Thursday.
The boy went into the treacherous water about 6 p.m. Monday and started to struggle, police said. His father jumped into the water and gave him a “bear hug” in an attempt to rescue him. When that proved unsuccessful, another adult then leaped in after them and attempted to create a “human chain” while holding on to something near the shore.
The second man lost his grip and the three were swept away by the current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.