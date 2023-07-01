Superintendent Dan Peterson and the Central DeWitt school board violated Iowa law when they conducted a closed meeting more than a year and a half ago, a district judge ruled last week.

As a result, the district was ordered to provide a recording of the meeting to The Observer and pay the newspaper’s court costs, Iowa District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson ruled.

Sycamore Media staffers Kelly Gerlach, Nancy Mayfield, Trevis Mayfield and former employee Nick Joos contributed to this reporting effort over the past year and half.