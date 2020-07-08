MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a Milwaukee squad car, police said.

The man's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department squad car, police said. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The squad car was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments disabled.