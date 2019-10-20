Man accused of sexually assaulting teen in her home
STUART, Iowa — Police in west-central Iowa have arrested a 26-year-old man they say broke into a teenager’s home and sexually assaulted her.
Television station KCCI reports that police in Stuart believe Derrick Henry, of Stuart, climbed into the teen’s bedroom window Tuesday while she was watching a movie with a friend. The girls told investigators Henry sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl as she begged him to stop. The teen’s friend says she tried to stop Stuart, but he pushed her away, then fled as the girl’s mother came into the room.
Police say that when Henry was arrested, he was wearing clothes the teen described to investigators. Henry told police he had been with his girlfriend during the assault, but the girlfriend told officers Henry had left the house several times.
Henry has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
Puppy mill operator found guilty of neglectNORTHWOOD, Iowa — The owner of a northern Iowa dog breeding operation has been found been guilty of animal neglect.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 66-year-old Barbara Kavars, of Manly, was found guilty Friday of 14 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect in connection with the operation of a puppy mill.
Prosecutors say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12 and took about 150 dogs. Court records say 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies. One dog had to be euthanized.
Officials say the dogs’ kennels lacked food and had water containers filled with ice.
Kavars denied wrongdoing and testified she fed and gave water to the dogs every day.
Bicyclist hit, killed on county road
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Muscatine County.
The Iowa State Patrol tells the Des Moines Register that 56-year-old Michael Joseph Mann, of Muscatine, was biking on a county road near Moscow late Thursday afternoon when a vehicle struck him from behind. Moscow is about 13 miles north of Muscatine.
Mann was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the car was a 59-year-old man from Muscatine. Investigators have not reported filing charges in the case.