WATERLOO, Iowa — Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo.
Authorities identified the woman as Mary Kaye Olsen, 79, who died in a fire that broke out Feb. 23 in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park.
Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure's windows.
The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, fire officials said, but added that investigators have not found anything suspicious about how the fire started.
