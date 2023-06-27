Students at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa will soon see changes to their campuses in the form of nearly $260 million worth of capital improvement projects. The Iowa Board of Regents approved the projects June 14.

The UI is building a new Health Sciences Academic Building which will cost $249 million. The structure will take the place of parking lot 14 on Melrose Avenue on the west side of campus. It will be a 263,000-square-foot facility.

