Students at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa will soon see changes to their campuses in the form of nearly $260 million worth of capital improvement projects. The Iowa Board of Regents approved the projects June 14.
The UI is building a new Health Sciences Academic Building which will cost $249 million. The structure will take the place of parking lot 14 on Melrose Avenue on the west side of campus. It will be a 263,000-square-foot facility.
UI Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz said the new facility will host three nationally noted programs, as the communication sciences and disorders, health and human physiology, and physical therapy and rehabilitation sciences will call the building home. He said it will be “quite a change” to that portion of campus.
“There are several levels of coordinated strategy in bringing these together, but one of the key strategies is that they are the three nationally noted programs currently underserved in their existing spaces now coming together in one building as an enabling project for the hospital (tower) project that will benefit all three programs, we think, vastly,” he said. “And allow for both their success in teaching and research and clinical work and also growth, expected growth in those programs.”
Lehnertz said the project will begin over the summer with several phases, something he called a complicating factor. Phasing is necessary, he explained, because the operations of the Wendell Johnson Speech and Hearing need to be moved to the new site as early as possible to make space for the building of a new hospital tower.
“We will then finish the second phase of the project for health and human physiology and for physical therapy in the next six to nine months after the completion of CSD space,” Lehnertz said.
UI Hospital building usage funds, university treasury temporary investment income, and facility core bond proceeds will pay for the building alongside philanthropic support, Lehnertz said.
The UI will also replace the roof and air handling units to maintain the Ray B. Mossman Business Services Building on Old Highway 218 South. The building is 70 years old and nearly 80,000 square feet.
ISU remodels Memorial Union
The ISU Memorial Union’s second and third floors are being remodeled to provide an updated student experience. The projects were previously approved separately by the regents.
The university requested to combine the two remodels into one budget, without raising any costs.
“The reason why we’re doing this is because it helps us in blending both of these projects into one single project,” ISU Senior Vice President for Operations and Finance Shawn Norman said. “The benefits would be the economy of scale by utilizing a single contractor and consolidating schedules.”
The second floor will enlarge student spaces and dining services. The third floor will provide new offices, conference rooms and collaborative spaces for student success programs.
Norman said the project will continue as planned over the summer and be completed by fall 2024.