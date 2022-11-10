BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed.

A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on seven counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and other charges.

