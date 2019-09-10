Man killed by bulldozer
MILTON, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say an Edgerton man has died after he was run over by a bulldozer in Rock County.
First responders were called to a property in the Town of Milton about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where the 30-year-old man was found unresponsive. Authorities say lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was working alone and doing some excavating at the property. An investigation continues.
Man shot while bird hunting
TOWN OF RED CEDAR, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 60-year-old man was accidentally shot while bird hunting with family members at a game farm.
Dunn County sheriff’s authorities say the four family members were hunting together in the Town of Red Cedar on Sunday morning when one member set a shotgun down against some brush to tend to a dog. The shotgun fell over, causing the gun to fire.
Authorities say the safety was not engaged and that the birdshot struck the victim.
He was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
6 dead in weekend gun violence
CHICAGO — Authorities say a 17-year-old Chicago girl who was fatally shot by a man who approached and argued with her was one of six people to die in weekend gun violence across the city.
Police officials said the girl was walking Sunday evening on the city’s South Side when the gunman emerged from an alley and the two started arguing. He pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.Investigators say the man fled. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Treja Kelly.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports at least 34 people were shot — six fatally — between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
Corrections officer OK after attack
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An assault by an inmate at a prison in Fort Dodge has left an officer with minor injuries.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says that on Sunday afternoon, an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility attacked a correctional officer.
Officials said the attack happened about 4 p.m. Sunday when the inmate pushed the officer backward and then attempted to hit the officer. The officer responded with pepper spray and other officers quickly tried to subdue the inmate.The officer and the inmate were taken to a local hospital and then released.
The Corrections Department didn’t identify the officer or inmate.