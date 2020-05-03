Mother, 2 children die in Illinois fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A mobile home fire early Saturday in the central Illinois community of Lexington has left a mother and two children dead, officials said.
The firefighters responded to the blaze at Westwood Estates at about 3:30 a.m. A woman and a child were pronounced dead at the scene and an infant was pronounced dead later in the morning at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Fire departments from Lexington and other nearby community responded to the fire.
The names of the victims were not immediately released and officials said that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
University mulls policy on intimate relations
URBANA, Ill. — A proposed policy at the University of Illinois would prohibit faculty and staff from having intimate relations with undergraduates and anyone they supervise.
The proposal is one of two that stem from a set of recommendations aimed at preventing sexual misconduct. Trustees are expected to vote on both policies at their May 21 meeting.
The proposed intimate relations policy states that disciplinary action will be taken if violated, and will also allow for exceptions.
The university also is planning on conducting background checks of future job candidates, looking specifically for any past sexual misconduct.
Competency exam ordered for man
MILWAUKEE — A competency exam was ordered Friday for a Milwaukee man charged with killing five of his family members, including four teenagers.
Christoper Stokes, 43, made his initial court appearance Friday — he was wheeled into a virtual courtroom, where his attorney told the court commissioner via teleconference that he has competency issues.
Prosecutors said Stokes killed his family members Monday, then called police and said, “I just massacred my whole family.” He’s charged with five counts of first-degree homicide and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The complaint said Stokes identified himself on the 911 call and said the gun was upstairs, and he was sitting outside on the steps. He called 911 a second time and confessed again, the complaint said.
When police arrived at the house, Stokes was on the steps. When an officer asked Stokes if he had heard any shots, he responded, “Yeah, I didn’t hear them, I did them,” according to the complaint.
The victims were ages 14, 16, 17, 19 and 41. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Monday that a young child was found alive in the house. The motive for the killings is unknown.
Stokes is due back in court on June 11.
Wisconsin court takes stay-at-home case
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Friday that it will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking to block Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order.
The justices ruled, 6-1, to accept the case and scheduled oral arguments for Tuesday morning via video conference. The arguments are expected to last at least 90 minutes.
Evers initially issued the stay-at-home order in March. It was supposed to expire on April 24 but state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm extended it until May 26 at Evers’ direction. The ruling said the court will consider whether the order was really an administrative rule and whether Palm was within her rights to issue it unilaterally.
Evers’ plan for re-opening the state calls for a general 14-day decline in new cases as a percentage of overall tests given.
Wisconsin woman charged in son’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has been charged after the body of her young son was found in March in a duffel bag in her car apparently months after he died.
Sagal Hussein, 25, of Howard, faces nine counts, including chronic neglect of a child causing death, hiding the corpse of a child and obstruction of an officer. Hussein’s public defender did not return a request for comment Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, the investigation into 5-year-old Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began Jan. 26. A neighbor reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside, unsupervised.
Authorities had tried to get Hussein to tell them where her third child was. She said the boy was with his father out of state, but police were unable to confirm that.
Hussein told police her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The complaint said the 5-year-old used a wheelchair and was dependent on others for feeding.
Hussein was eventually arrested March 30, and a search warrant was issued for her home and car. The next day, investigators found the decomposed body of a child in a duffel bag in the cargo area of her vehicle.
An autopsy found the boy was severely malnourished and apparently had been dead for months.