Father charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old daughter
MILWAUKEE — The father of an 8-year-old Milwaukee girl has been charged with fatally shooting her.
Michael Huddleston, 47, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 15 death of Tiana Huddleston. A criminal complaint says Huddleston told detectives his daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time when his gun accidentally discharged.
The girl’s 18-year-old brother called 911 to report the shooting and that Huddleston was on the way to the hospital with Tiana. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, doctors approached Huddleston and told him that Tiana had died. The complaint says Huddleston repeatedly told officers and detectives to take him to jail.
The complaint said Huddleston later told detectives he drank two pints of tequila and he wanted to teach the kids a lesson in gun safety and grabbed his gun, checked that the safety was on and that there was nothing in the clip. When Huddleston put the clip back in the gun and squeezed the trigger, the girl was struck in the chest by a bullet, according to the complaint.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has also charged Huddleston with use of dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, Huddleston faces up to 70 years in prison.
Man convicted of killing parents
MADISON, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents last summer.
Jurors deliberated for just more than two hours before finding 23-year-old Chandler Halderson guilty on all counts related to the July 1 killing of 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson at their home in Windsor, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee.
Chandler was convicted on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.
A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
Defense attorneys for Halderson rested their case Thursday without calling witnesses or testimony from the defendant.
Over seven days, prosecutors laid out their case that Halderson killed his parents. They contend he first tried to dispose of the bodies by burning them in the family fireplace, then he scattered their dismembered body parts across Dane County.
Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College. It was one in a web of lies the 23-year-old told about work, school and being on a police scuba dive team, according to prosecutors.
Halderson was arrested July 8 after telling police a day earlier that his parents had gone missing following a Fourth of July trip to northern Wisconsin. Investigators said it was soon clear his story didn’t add up.
3 more charged in Capitol attack
CHICAGO — Three more Illinois residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after investigators determined that their mobile devices were inside the building that day.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that each man was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
They were identified as brothers Anthony Carollo, 23, of Lockport, Jeremiah Carollo, 45, of Glen Carbon, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, of Lockport.
The three are among more than 725 people arrested nationwide in what federal authorities say is likely the largest criminal investigation and prosecution in U.S. history. Their arrests bring the number of Illinois residents charged in the attack to at least 23, according to the Sun-Times.
While most of the arrests have been made after someone provided information to investigators, these were made, according to a statement of facts filed in federal court, after law enforcement “became aware” of the mobile devices based on information collected through a search warrant served on Google. The FBI identified the three by comparing their driver’s license photos with images of the three inside the building during the attack.
Then, according to the document, the men admitted to investigators they were inside the Capitol that day.
Vaccine tampering bill goes to Evers
MADISON, Wis. — Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly passed Thursday.
The measure approved on a voice vote comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products. The pharmacist who destroyed the vaccine doses at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was convicted of two federal charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.
The proposal would make it a Class I felony to intentionally make a vaccine unsafe, tainted, spoiled, ineffective or otherwise unusable. That is punishable by up to 31/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The Senate passed the bill in June. It now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.