UW-Eau Claire student charged with damaging dorm basement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A UW-Eau Claire student faces felony charges after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a dorm basement.
Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham of New Richmond on Thursday with felony burglary and criminal damage to property.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that the criminal complaint notes custodial staff discovered the damage in the basement of The Suites, an upperclassman dorm, on Feb. 2.
Several doors, a chair and two card swipe readers were damaged. Wiring had been ripped from the ceiling and insulation was scattered inside one room. Keys and a radio were missing from the custodians’ break room.
Surveillance video showed a male in the basement police identified as Cunningham, according to the complaint. Video taken from Cunningham’s shows him riding a floor scrubber and using it to ram into doors and on The Suites’ roof.
Cunningham told officers during an interview he gained access to the basement by buying service keys on Amazon. He had visited the basement before, mostly to explore, but didn’t know why he damaged the basement. He said he had been drinking that night and his “thinking skills . . . were not ideal,” according to the complaint.
Champaign officials to vote on animal euthanasia precautions
URBANA, Ill. — A central Illinois county plans to add safeguards at its animal control facility, a year after a dog was accidentally euthanized while being held there.
The News-Gazette reports that the Champaign County Board is scheduled to vote Thursday on the change, nicknamed “Dada’s Rule” after the dog that was euthanized accidentally in December 2020.
Two animal-control officers would have to sign off before any animal could be euthanized. County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the animal control facility has already begun using the system but the board vote would make it part of county law.
The double-check was among the recommendations of a task force formed after the dog’s death on Dec. 24, 2020.
The chocolate Lab and pitbull mix had been impounded for six days and its owner said she was told she had more time to pick up her dog due to the Christmas holiday weekend.
County officials said the facility also has begun using a color-coded tag system for kennels, added staff meetings to improve communication and created an email address dedicated to receiving reports and photos of lost animals.
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID-19
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.
State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month. The child was under 10 years old and was from southeastern Wisconsin. Health officials declined to provide any further identifying details.
Tom Haupt, a state respiratory disease epidemiologist, says the child was one of 183 Wisconsin children who have contracted the disease. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 6,851 cases as of Jan. 31.
The syndrome appears two to six weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19. Symptoms include a lingering fever, chest pain and abdominal pain similar to appendicitis and a failure to stay awake. Greg Demuri, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with UW Health in Madison, said the disease can damage blood vessels and cause heart attacks. Doctors believe it affects Black and Hispanic children disproportionately.
“The (children are) all universally very sick. They have fever, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea,” he said. “The most significant component is a weakening of the heart muscle. We’ve had to put a few children on heart medications.”