Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim
BEDFORD, Iowa — A Missouri resident is hospitalized in intensive care after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake, health officials said Friday.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has shut down the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County after the person was diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.
Iowa state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are testing to confirm the presence of the infection in the lake, which could take several days to complete.
People are infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually while victims are swimming or diving in lakes and rivers. The fatality rate is over 97%, according to CDC statistics. Only four people out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021 have survived.
“It’s the worst parasite in the world that we know of because it causes such devastating pathology,” said Christopher Rice, a research scientist in the Center for Drug Discovery at the University of Georgia. He added that the brain infection is difficult to diagnose because it requires a sample of cerebral spinal fluid.
It is believed to be the first case discovered in Iowa. Neighboring states Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas have all reported infections, which have primarily occurred in southern-tier states.
2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, city authorities said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
Police said the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed and a bystander suffered minor injuries, police said. No further information was immediately released.
Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself.
Raheem Moore, 28, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping.
Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.
Man given 8 years for fatal ambulance crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A drunken driver who caused a fatal crash with an ambulance in Fond du Lac has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
A judge in Fond du Lac County also ordered David Worley to spend seven years on extended supervision Thursday.
Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Theresa man ran a red light on Sept. 15, 2020 and hit the ambulance. A 21-year-old passenger in Worley’s vehicle, Jonathan Bruemmer of Fond du Lac, was killed.
Worley had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah for life-threatening injuries. A patient in the ambulance and two of its medical crew members were also injured.
“The world lost a great soul that night due to my poor choices,” Worley said at his sentencing hearing Thursday. “I’m forever sorry for what I’ve done, and with the chance at a second life, I hope my scars and pain will influence others not to make the same mistakes I have.”
A blood test showed Worley’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.21%, WLUK-TV reported. The legal limit for operating a vehicle in Wisconsin is 0.08%.
Worley pleaded no contest to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle last April. Two other counts were dismissed.
