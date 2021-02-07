Evers dedicates $43 million to rural initiatives in budget
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state’s rural economy, he announced Friday.
Evers, a Democrat, submits his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16.
Evers’ plan includes many of the recommendations made by a commission he created that submitted a report in December. Evers’ budget proposal includes plans to:
• Create and fund the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports to boost exports.
• Increase by $1.2 million funding for a grant program that invests in dairy processors.
• Spend $20 million to connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with farmers.
• Fund a grant program that supplies farm fresh food to cafeterias at both schools and businesses.
• Create a meat processor grant program to help the industry, including increasing capacity.
• Create and fund a value-added grant program to provide education and technical assistance related to value-added agricultural products.
• Create a variety of programs designed to address water issues.
• Create a new regional farmer mental health program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services.
• Provide continued funding for the existing farmer mental health counseling service.
Milwaukee house fire kills woman
MILWAUKEE — A woman died Friday after a house fire in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said it is investigating the death of the 55-year-old woman, who was pulled from the fire and pronounced dead at a local hospital.