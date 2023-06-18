Iowa Republican leaders said Friday they are looking at next steps on restricting abortions after the Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision that continues to block the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law.

With a 3-3 split and Justice Dana Oxley recusing herself, the Supreme Court upheld a district judge’s 2022 ruling that declined to lift the injunction on enforcing the 2018 law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

