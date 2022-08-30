Biden headed to Milwaukee on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.
Biden will speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.
Biden is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president signed in August.
Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate.
In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to reelect Gov. Tony Evers and oust Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has highlighted his middle-class background and parents’ union membership. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm.
Evers, following a tour of a Mount Horeb, Wis., guitar store, said he welcomed Biden to the state.
“We have a good relationship,” Evers said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Barnes also planned to participate in Labor Day events in Milwaukee, but his campaign spokeswoman did not say whether Barnes would join with Biden.
Wisconsin Republican Party Chairperson Paul Farrow said the president was coming to “shore up the failing campaigns” of Barnes and Evers.
“Wisconsin voters are already rejecting the failed policies of Democrats and Wisconsinites are eager for change in November,” Farrow said,
Biden last came to Wisconsin in March and his stop in Milwaukee would be his fourth since his term began.
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond
STURTEVANT, Wis. — A skydiver practicing for a national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County, sheriff’s officials said.
The 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office said the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.
Officials said the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
“It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Fellow skydivers who also witnessed the event in its entirety stated his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during, or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers that witnessed the event believe he misjudged his angle of decent which caused a ‘hard landing’ into the water.”
The investigation is ongoing. The victim has not been identified and his hometown was not released.
Iowa crop conditions slightly improve
A week of rainfall for Iowa that averaged close to what is typically expected this time of year held crop conditions steady, with a slight increase in quality of the soybean crop, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A Monday report by the USDA said that 66% of the state’s corn is rated good or excellent, unchanged from a week ago. Soybeans were 63% good or excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point.
“Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains to locations that have missed out on summer rainfall,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary.
The widest areas with heavy rainfall were in central Iowa — where a large area is abnormally dry or suffering from moderate drought — and in northeast Iowa, which has had ample moisture throughout the year, according to data aggregated by State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
The driest part of the state near Sioux City had mere tenths of an inch last week. A large swath of southeast Iowa — where drought conditions have been worsening for weeks — had little to no rain.
Parts of southwest Iowa that have been relatively arid this summer had some heavy rain this past weekend, but it was confined to smaller areas compared with what fell in central Iowa.
It’s unclear yet how the new rainfall will affect the state’s drought conditions. A new weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor is due on Thursday.
