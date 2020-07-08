Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital, according to Department of Veterans Affairs officials.
The man was stopped by VA police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Police ordered him to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots, authorities said.
He was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died, officials said. No one else was injured, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm joined investigators at the scene. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.
Police temporarily closed entrances to the federally run health care facility, which sits on 245 acres on Milwaukee’s west side. Besides the hospital, the property also includes a nursing home and a domiciliary for inpatient substance abuse and psychiatric rehabilitation.
VA facilities have been the sites of shootings elsewhere. On Monday, an Army veteran who was convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans clinic last year was committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years.
In January, VA police at a hospital in Dallas fatally shot a man who came to the facility and threatened them with a knife.
Illinois man facing eviction over Black Lives Matter flagBLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A central Illinois man said he’s facing eviction for hanging a Black Lives Matter flag on his apartment balcony.
Donavon Burton, 22, of Bloomington said he began displaying the flag last month to protest the deaths of Blacks in police custody.
“It’s for my first son,” Burton told The Pantagraph. “Thinking about him growing up in a world where there is so much injustice scares me.”
On June 29, Burton received an eviction notice from First Site Apartments for not removing the flag. The notice kicks off a legal process that can last weeks. He lives with his son and fiancee.
“First Site supports an individual’s right to freedom of speech and expression,” said Ulises Napoles, a vice president. “However, First Site has a policy restricting personal items, regardless of content, including banners and flags, from being located on, or hanging from, balconies.”
Burton was “reminded that hanging items from the balcony was a lease violation, and was instructed on multiple occasions to remove personal property items from his balcony,” Napoles told the newspaper.Burton said an apartment employee removed the flag, but he put it back up. He said other residents continue to store things on their balconies, including grills.
Sheriff’s Office: Pipe bomb set to explode at hunting areaBOONE, Iowa — Authorities have dismantled a homemade pipe bomb that was set to explode at an Iowa hunting area.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that two deputies responded Monday after receiving a report about the device that was found on the lid of a container in the area.
The post said the Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office was called and that the device was examined and dismantled.
The post said the device was “set to explode in a delayed manor and without any supervision. Had somebody from the public entered this area when the device detonated, their life and limbs would have been in very serious danger from the explosion.”Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Toddler killed by dog during July 4 party
JOLIET, Ill. — An Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party, police said Monday.
The 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body,” Joliet police said.
The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.
Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out, police said.
“The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler,” police said.Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The child died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center