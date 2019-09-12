C
ompany might have mislabeled vaping content
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin authorities say an operation that manufactured thousands of vaping cartridges might have been packing them with far more THC oil than the packaging claimed.
The revelation Wednesday from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office underscores warnings that people who buy vaping products on the street don’t know what they’re getting. Officials are investigating 450 possible cases in 33 states in which vaping has been linked to a severe lung disease.
Authorities haven’t established a link between the Wisconsin operation and any illnesses.
Police said the operation in Wisconsin, where marijuana is not legal, was filling cartridges from jars labeled as containing THC oil. They said the operation was injecting 1,000 milligrams — or 1 gram — of liquid from the jars into cartridges labeled as containing just 5 milligrams of THC oil. Wisconsin authorities are currently testing the contents.
Attorney general rejects Purdue Pharma deal
MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is refusing to join a multistate settlement with Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.
About half the states and thousands of local governments reached a tentative deal Wednesday over the company’s role in the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic. Sources say Purdue Pharma will pay up to $12 billion and the Sackler family, which owns the company, will give up control. Kaul, a Democrat, said that the Sackler family has made billions from opioid sales. He said the company’s settlement position doesn’t achieve justice.