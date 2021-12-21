Post-Thanksgiving virus surge spills into Christmas week
DES MOINES — After experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the Thanksgiving holiday, Iowa goes into Christmas week with continued high widespread virus activity and no significant gains in vaccination.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 788 people were hospitalized on Monday, a slight decline from Friday’s 810. The agency said 171 people remained in intensive care, one person less than on Friday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows more than 10,700 cases and 112 additional deaths have been reported in the past seven days in Iowa, where 7,680 people have died.
The CDC says 64.1% of Iowans have received at least one dose of vaccine, leaving more than 35% of the population still unvaccinated.
Eastern Iowa hospitals Mercy Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s announced last week they would postpone elective surgeries that weren’t urgent until after Christmas because of the increased patient load.
Service planned for 2 teens killed in accident
DECORAH — A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an accident near Decorah.
The public celebration of the lives of 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath, of Ridgeway, and 18-year-old Karter Einck, of Decorah, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Decorah High School.
Three other teenagers were seriously injured in the accident that happened Friday night in a rural area of Winneshiek County. An accident report said the driver of an SUV lost control. The vehicle rolled three times before landing on its tires.
Dog credited with saving Ankeny family
ANKENY — Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she’s a lifesaver.
An Ankeny family is crediting Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home.
It happened Dec. 13. Brad Harbert said Roxy is normally mild-mannered, but that night she was unusually active, jumping up and down on the bed.
Harbert then heard the home’s carbon monoxide detector go off. He jumped out of bed and Roxy went to Harbert’s son’s door and began scratching at it.
Harbert gathered his son, father and the dog and left the home. An investigation found that the leak came from the home’s electric and gas fireplace.