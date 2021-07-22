Cedar Rapids police identify girl found dead in car with gunshot
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have identified a teenage girl found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was Tyliyah Whitis, 15, of Peoria, Illinois, Cedar Rapids police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police had previously said the car crashed just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments, and officers found the girl’s body inside the vehicle. Police said Wednesday they had not yet received Whitis’ cause of death from autopsy results, but said the girl had been shot before she died.
The vehicle she was driving was registered to a family member of hers, police said. No arrests were announced in the case.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide and other counts in the June crash death of a bicyclist.
Cody William Skiye, 28, has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County Court to homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, as well as counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle, the Globe Gazette reported.
Police have said Skiye already had one OWI conviction on his record on June 5 when he was driving a pickup truck that hit 62-year-old James Powell, who was on his bicycle.
Powell was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later.
Skiye’s trial has been set for Sept. 21.
Osceola airport fire destroys hangar, planes
OSCEOLA — A fire at Osceola’s small airport has destroyed a hangar and at least two airplanes, officials in the south-central Iowa city said.
The fire at Osceola Municipal Airport was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, television station KCCI reported. Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson said welding work was being performed in the hangar before the fire started, but it’s not yet clear whether that started the fire.
The hangar and at least two privately-owned planes were destroyed, but no one was injured in the blaze, investigators said.