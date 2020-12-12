COVID-19 concerns prompt cancellation of ISU spring break
NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University students won’t be getting a spring break next year after all because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A couple of months after saying that the students at the campus in Normal would be getting a break in the spring 2021 semester, ISU President Larry Dietz sent out a letter informing students and faculty about the change in plans.
As with other schools that have modified or canceled breaks, Dietz said in a message that the decision was made “at the urging of state officials” out of concern that students traveling home and then coming back could cause the virus to spread on campus and in the community.
According to the school, the spring semester will begin on Jan. 11. Then, the planned four-day break will give way to personal days on March 9-10 and reading days for two days following the last day of spring classes on April 28.
The school says a host of facilities will remain open during that time, including dining centers, residence halls, the Student Fitness Center, the Bone Student Center and Student Health Services. So, too, will other offices that provide university services and academic support units.
Judge prohibits Iowa officials’ Capitol ban on 5 protesters
DES MOINES — A federal judge issued an order that prevents state officials from banning a group of Des Moines Black Liberation Movement protesters from entering the Iowa Capitol grounds.
U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger said in an order issued Thursday that a ban requested by state legislative leaders and enforced by the Iowa State Patrol violates the constitutional rights of five protesters.
“The court finds the bans likely burden more speech than is necessary to achieve the significant state interests of preventing violence and ensuring public safety,” she wrote in issuing an injunction preventing enforcement of the ban while the case continues.
Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus were among 17 people protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the Capitol on July 1. They were calling for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign an executive order restoring voting rights for felons, an action she took on Aug. 5.
They were arrested after a scuffle broke out between police and the protesters. Afterward, troopers told them that legislative leaders had ordered them banned from the grounds and if they returned to the state property around the building they would be arrested for trespassing. Some were banned for six months and others for a year.
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa said that the ban blocks their fundamental constitutional rights of free speech, assembly, their right to petition their government, their fundamental freedom of movement and due process.
The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the bans permanently. It also seeks damages.
The judge recognized that the state Capitol is a unique and special place for peaceful assembly and protest, allowing protesters to reach an audience of state policymakers and their fellow Iowa residents, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen said,
“We are grateful to the court and relieved that our clients will be able to engage in their right to nonviolent speech and assembly at their state Capitol once again while we move ahead in this litigation,” she said.
A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office, which represents the state declined to comment.
Air National Guard pilot was decorated combat vet
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter jet pilot who died when his F-16 crashed during a training exercise over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was a decorated combat veteran who had flown three tours of duty, the Wisconsin Air National Guard said Friday.
The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing said Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, from Albuquerque, N.M., died in Tuesday’s crash.
The military said Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and deployed to Japan in 2015, Korea in 2017 and to Afghanistan in 2019. Jones was awarded two Air Medals with combat “C” devices, which are given to individuals who have been personally exposed to or under significant risk of hostile action.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday that flags will be flown at half staff today through Friday to honor Jones.
“Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son,” Evers said in a statement. “Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences.”
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is grounding its jets while the crash is investigated. The 115th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Bart Van Roo said it could take a month to determine what happened and more than a year to figure out why.
“Right now we’re deliberate about understanding when we’re going to fly next, but we have stood down for now,” he said.
The plane was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison. It went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. The crash site is in Delta County, on the shores of Lake Michigan.The national forest spans about 879,000 acres, according to the forest’s website. The closest community to the crash site — a remote area with no cellphone service — is the small village of Steuben, located in adjacent Schoolcraft County, authorities have said.
The 115th Fighter Wing has about 1,200 members, including 500 full-time airmen. The unit began flying F-16 Falcons in 1992 and in April, the Air Force named Truax Field as one of two bases that would get new F-35 fighter planes to replace the aging F-16s, starting in 2023.
Tuesday’s crash was the unit’s third F-16 crash in 25 years. The other two were not fatal.
2 girls killed, 4 adults hurt in suburban Chicago house fire
INGLESIDE, Ill. — Two young girls were found dead after a suburban Chicago house fire that also badly injured four adults, officials said.
Heavy flames were shooting from the house and through its roof by the time firefighters arrived at the scene in the Lake County community of Ingleside about 11 p.m. Thursday, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher said.
Three adults were outside the house with smoke inhalation and burns and they told firefighters that a woman and two children were still inside, Lescher said. The woman was pulled from the house, but Lescher said the flames forced firefighters outside.
The two girls, 8 and 5, were found dead on the second floor after the fire was put out, Lescher said. The four adults were taken to hospitals, with at least one of them in critical condition.Lesher said investigators were working to determine what started the fire.
Police: 2 teens shot, injured inside east Des Moines homeDES MOINES — Two 17-year-old boys were shot inside an east Des Moines home, police there said.
The shooting happened around noon Thursday, when police say officers were called to the home and found one teen shot in the abdomen and the other shot in the buttocks. The teen with the abdomen wound was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other teen was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether detectives have any suspects in the shooting, but say investigators were interviewing witnesses.
Synagogue vandalized on 1st day of Hanukkah
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police in eastern Iowa are investigating the vandalism of a synagogue in Davenport that occurred on the first day of Hanukkah.
Someone used red spray paint to scrawl a New Testament biblical citation at an entrance of Temple Emanuel on Thursday afternoon, television station KWQC reported.
The citation “John 8:44” was painted on a wall near the temple doors. The verse recounts Jesus telling his critics that they are the spawn of the devil.
Rabbi Bertenthal said the vandalism and its message are particularly hurtful coming at the opening of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights.
Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the vandalism.