Iowa Senate passes 3% funding increase for public schools
DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to give K-12 public schools a 3% raise in per-pupil state aid for fiscal year 2024, providing an increase of nearly $107 million over the current budget year.
Republican leaders say they plan to finalize public education funding by Feb. 10. Senate File 192 passed on a vote of 34-15.
Recommended for you
The Senate originally brought forward a 2% increase in State Supplemental Aid, but raised it to 3% to match House Republicans’ legislation. While it’s above Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed 2.5% increase, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said legislators have been discussing SSA for four weeks and reached that percentage based on their understanding of the state and schools’ budgets, as well as recent inflation.
Chicago suburb settles lawsuit over boy’s shooting for $12M
CHICAGO — The family of a suburban Chicago boy who was 12 when an officer shot him in the knee during a 2019 police raid will receive $12 million in a settlement of the family’s lawsuit.
The settlement, which will be paid by the village of Richton Park’s insurance company, also includes a requirement that the officer and Richton Park apologize to Amir Worship and his family members for the shooting.
Family attorney Al Hofeld Jr. said Wednesday that the officer apologized last weekend privately to Amir and his mother, Crystal Worship. The village has also issued a public apology.
Amir was shot early on May 26, 2019, as members of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team were raiding his family’s Markham home, searching for Crystal Worship’s boyfriend on drug possession charges.
The officer who shot Amir later said the weapon was defective and had accidentally fired, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Judge: Lawsuit can proceed against Rittenhouse, police
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a violent protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others.
The father of Anthony Huber, one of two attackers Rittenhouse fatally shot in self defense, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son’s constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protesters.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit.
Wisconsin high court candidate focuses on parade attack
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative candidate in a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is using video images of an SUV that drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people, in her first television ad of the race released Thursday.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gained national attention for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, whom a jury convicted of six homicide counts. Dorow sentenced Brooks to life in prison and launched her candidacy for Supreme Court two weeks later.
Dorow is one of four candidates, and one of two conservatives, in the race for an open state Supreme Court seat that will determine whether the court remains under conservative control. A Feb. 21 primary will narrow the Supreme Court race to the top two vote-getters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.