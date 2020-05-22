Man arrested in death of mother
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police arrested a man Thursday in the death of his mother after officers were called to a home and found her body.
Police charged McKinsley Steven Watson, 36, of Davenport, with first-degree murder in the killing of Victoria Watson, 59, according to the Quad-City Times.
Police didn’t say how she died. An autopsy is planned.
McKinsley Watson was held in the Scott County Jail without bond.
Owners owe city for home’s demolition
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly five years after Sioux City tore down a historic mansion, a judge has ruled that the owners of the building must reimburse the city more than $100,000 in demolition costs.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled that James Gengler and Salvador Carrasco must pay the city for the July 2015 demolition of the 125-year-old three story home in the city’s Rose Hill neighborhood. Those costs amounted to $106,959 plus interest.
Sexual assault in jail ruling reversed
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — The full U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a decision by three of its judges last year that said Polk County was not responsible for the repeated sexual assault of two female jail inmates by a guard.
The decision preserves a $4 million damage award for the two women.
The full court found the jury had sufficient evidence that the county chose to “stand by idly”while the women were exposed to “an unmistakable risk” of being sexually assaulted.
1 dead in Linn County farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A person has died in a farming accident south of Cedar Rapids, authorities said.
Arriving emergency responders found a tractor with a collapsed attachment that had fallen on the tractor’s driver.
Authorities have not released the driver’s name.