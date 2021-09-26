Home of the real Rockford Peaches might become home of museum
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The northern Illinois city that figured prominently in the movie “A League of Their Own” might be getting a museum of its own.
The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously last week to grant a special-use permit to build a $10 million International Women’s Baseball Museum at Beyer Park on the city’s southeast side, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The city and the league gained international fame in 1992 when the movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna was released. At the park, Beyer Stadium was the actual home of the real Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and 1950s.
To put the museum on the site, the Rockford Park District, which owns Beyer Park, plans to sell an acre at the north end of the park to the International Women’s Baseball Center.
The vote came after a group called Friends of Beyer Stadium urged the zoning board to find a different site for the museum — an effort the group says will continue as the issue moves to a Rockford City Council committee on Monday and the full council on Oct. 4.
School board member resigns, citing safety concerns
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Beaver Dam Unified School Board member has resigned, citing safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district’s schools.
Tony Klatt has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school and says he still feels strongly that it was the right decision based on “facts at hand.”
Klatt, who has been on the board since April 2019, posted on his Facebook page recently that decisions made because of COVID-19 have definitely been challenging, but the decisions were not made lightly and were based on feedback and information.
About his resignation, Klatt wrote that “when there is talk of protesting my house and someone later pulls in front and takes a picture of my address while my daughter is home alone, she does not feel safe.”
“Therefore, I have to do what is best for my family and their well-being and resign my position on the school board effective immediately. It isn’t in my family’s best interest for me to try to appease a vocal group that continue to try to intimidate, harass, insult, and throw civility to the side,” Klatt said.
Recently, several dozens parents demonstrated against the mandate outside of the Beaver Dam Unified School District Educational Service Center.
Officials: Nearly all UW System classes delivered in person
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses across the state are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state, interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said on Tuesday.
Thompson in February set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available. Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.
Thompson had made teaching classes in person a priority as he implemented masking and testing protocols across the system in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Every four-year campus except UW-Superior had at least 75% of classes taught in person. Superior’s was at 65%, but that is because a large number of that campuses classes were online by design prior to the pandemic and remain so, the university said. Every class at Superior that had been teaching in person, but went remote last year, is now back in person.
UW-La Crosse had the highest percentage in person at 94%, followed by 93% at Madison and Platteville. The others ranged between 75% and 87%.
Of the 85% taught in person, 80% were fully in person while 5% were hybrid, according to the university.
Wisconsin school district settles lawsuit over alleged harassment
BARABOO, Wis. — A Wisconsin school district has settled a lawsuit brought by one of its former students who said the district ignored years of complaints by her and her mother about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination.
The Baraboo School District earlier this month agreed to pay Dasia Banks, 18, and her legal team $862,500, according to documents reviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal confirming the settlement.
“It’s like a wake-up call to other schools, especially (those) that are in smaller towns, to make changes and educate themselves because the world is getting more diverse,” Banks said in an interview Monday. “I want to move on from Baraboo but I want to use my story and my voice to help people going through a similar situation who don’t have anyone to talk to or relate to with that.”
Banks moved to Madison with her mother in 2019 and graduated from Madison East High School earlier this year.
A Baraboo School District spokesperson declined to comment beyond confirming “the matter has been resolved.” The documents show the district did not admit liability in the case.
The lawsuit filed in early 2020 outlined a pattern of racist taunts and harassment directed at Banks by other students beginning in first grade.
The Baraboo School District, which educates about 3,000 students an hour north of Madison, is overwhelmingly White. About 10% of students identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American or biracial.
Chicago suburb to pay former police officer $275,000
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago suburb will pay $275,000 to a former police officer who says colleagues discriminated against him because of his Assyrian and Iraqi heritage.
Anfiny J. Eshoo sued the village of Arlington Heights last year, saying he was subjected to repeated and continuous comments about his national origin and race, the Daily Herald reported. He said in the federal lawsuit that he was called and referred to as the “Taliban,” and often found stickers, cartoons and other items reflecting slurs in his mailbox.
Eshoo served as a patrol officer from May 2016 until he was fired in January 2020. His termination came after an internal affairs probe in which Eshoo was accused of failing to properly conduct a preliminary investigation of a domestic battery, according to the lawsuit.
Under the settlement agreement, Eshoo will dismiss the lawsuit and withdraw a pending grievance that was set for hearing by an arbitrator Dec. 16. The village denied the allegations.
“As an attorney who settles cases all the time, that’s not an admission of guilt or innocence,” Mayor Tom Hayes said. “It’s just a settlement to put the disputed issues to rest.”
Police officer, man on bus among Chicago shooting victims
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a man riding a CTA bus were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings around the city late Friday and early Saturday. At least one man was killed.
The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired in the South Shore neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday, where officers saw a 25-year-old man lying on the ground who was later pronounced dead. A 15-year-old boy also was injured in the shooting.
Officers heard gunshots fired in their direction and the officer was shot multiple times, police said. She and her partner made their way to a local hospital. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the officer later radioed to fellow officers that she was OK, saying, “I’ll be back soon.”
In a separate shooting, a 37-year-old man was riding a bus in the Irving Park neighborhood when he got in an argument with another man, police said. The second man pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old in the hip. Paramedics took him to a hospital in serious condition.