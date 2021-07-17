Milwaukee cops release video of fatal shooting of armed man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released edited video footage Friday of the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man who was reportedly suicidal, firing shots and refused commands to drop a gun.
Police released a “community briefing” on YouTube that included redacted 911 recordings and edited body camera footage from the May 30 fatal shooting of Roberto Zielinski.
In the footage, officers hear shots fired, and one says he believed Zielinski was shooting at law enforcement. At one point, an officer says he sees Zielinski with a gun to his head, and another officer is heard telling Zielinski multiple times to drop the gun, that it would be alright, and that officers were there to help him.
Moments before Zielinski was shot, one officer said Zielinski was pointing a gun at law enforcement. At that point, the officer who fired his weapon said, “I know. I’m gonna take him. I’m taking him,” and then the officer fired.
Zielinski’s family said he was in a mental health crisis, and they demanded transparency, saying it took nearly seven weeks for video to be released and that it was released in edited form, instead of raw footage that would allow community members and media to draw their own conclusions about what happened.Russell Ainsworth, the family’s attorney, said at a Friday news conference that the released video was doctored and edited to push the police narrative. “That is not transparent, that is not accountability, and that is not justice,” Ainsworth said.
The officer who shot Zielinski, a 47-year-old with more than six years of service, has been placed on administrative duty.
Two charged in death of man, 73, during Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO — Two people have been charged with murder in the death of a 73-year-old Chicago man who suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the head during an attempted carjacking.
The older suspect, Frank Harris, was ordered held without bond Friday in the death of 73-year-old Keith Cooper. Harris also is charged with vehicular hijacking. The younger suspect, whose name was not released because he’s a juvenile, also is charged with attempted aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older. No hearing has been held for the 17-year-old as prosecutors consider charging him as an adult.
During his ruling to withhold bond, Judge Charles S. Beach II noted Harris was on probation for another carjacking when he allegedly attacked Cooper. Harris, a juvenile at the time, used a replica handgun in that incident, Murphy said.
Prosecutors say the younger suspect snatched keys from Cooper as he approached his vehicle Wednesday in a strip-mall parking lot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. When Cooper tried to retrieve his keys, Harris struck him. When the suspects couldn’t get inside the vehicle, they allegedly ran off. Cooper collapsed to the ground two minutes later and couldn’t be revived despite the efforts of a bystander and paramedics. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of Cooper’s death.
The two suspects were arrested about a half-mile away as they were changing out of their clothing in a synagogue parking lot, Murphy said. Surveillance cameras captured the attack and two witnesses identified Harris as the man who struck Cooper.
Man charged with killing Madison student to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial.
A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.
The 54-year-old Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled.
Prosecutors allege that Kahl was going to houses in Zimmermann’s Madison neighborhood on April 2, 2008, and asking for money. Kahl said he needed cash for a tire repair, but was actually planning to buy crack cocaine, authorities said.
Kahl is imprisoned in Oshkosh for a seventh drunken driving conviction. His sentence ends in November.
Chicago cop cited after pickup strikes, kills 9-year-old
CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer has been issued a citation after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street, police said.
The officer was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he died.
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the officer, who hasn’t been identified, says he didn’t see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” Catanzara said. “This officer is certainly never going to forget that.’’
Catanzara said the 48-year-old officer took a Breathalyzer test that was negative. Police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli says the officer also underwent drug testing.
Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man charged with first-degree murder and other counts for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.
Lawrence Canady, 21, entered the pleas Thursday in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Canady is one of two people charged in the killing. In late May, 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the case.
Officials have said in court records that Canady and Evans were armed and waiting for Harrison outside a downtown bar after being denied entry. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived outside the bar to pick up Harrison, Canady punched her in the face, police said, and Harrison and Canady fought.
Investigators said that after Harrison eventually fell to the ground, Evans shot him twice, including once in the chest. After Harrison was shot, Canady continued to punch him in the face and kick him in the head, police said. Harrison died at a Sioux City hospital.At the time of Harrison’s shooting, Canady was on probation for a September 2019 shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex, prosecutors said.
Iowa unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4% in June as more resident began looking for work, according to statistics released Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development reports the unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in May.
The number of working Iowans increased by 3,800 from May to June but the number of unemployed residents seeking jobs also increased by 2,400.
Iowa is tied for the nation’s 12th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s rate of 2.5% was the country’s lowest.
The U.S. unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.