School finds threatening note from girl, 9
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin elementary school requested additional police presence Friday after finding a note in the bathroom from a 9-year-old girl threatening a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
Trevor-Wilmot Elementary in Kenosha alerted the sheriff’s department about the note at the end of the day Thursday, when it was found. Kenosha County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Christopher Hannah said deputies spoke to students who had been in the bathroom and a 9-year-old girl acknowledged it was her who wrote the note.
The Kenosha News reports the girl did not have access to weapons and the threat was not considered credible. However, the sheriff’s department had extra deputies at the school throughout the day Friday.
Man pleads not guilty in slaying of girlfriend’s daughterSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man accused of fatally injuring his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty.
Tayvon Davis entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment, according to Woodbury County court records. The records don’t show a trial starting date.
Davis was living with his girlfriend from July 1 through Aug. 22 last year and frequently provided child care for her daughter, the records say. He took the little girl to a local hospital on Aug. 22, and she was transferred to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital. She was 19 months old when she died on Aug. 25, 2018.An autopsy showed the girl had several blunt force injuries to her head and a kidney and had suffered fractures to her vertebrae and ribs. Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath.
Investigations of child deaths because of suspected abuse often take months because of the wait for medical records and test results and the need to interview several potential witnesses, police have said.
Gas explosion injures 1 worker in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. — An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.
Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at Airgas in an industrial park.
Authorities say the explosion was centered in the hydrogen storage area.
Fire officials say the worker who was injured was treated at the scene. Fire and police officials were working with Airgas officials to determine the cause of the blast.
Woman killed crossing interstate
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A 20-year-old woman died Friday when she was hit by a car on an Illinois interstate while trying to cross from her disabled vehicle to family members who were waiting on the outside lane.
Illinois State Police say Rachel Watson of Camargo, about 25 miles south of Champaign, parked her disabled vehicle on the inside shoulder of Interstate 294 southbound near Franklin Park. Police say she got out of the vehicle to cross to the right shoulder, where her family was waiting in another vehicle.
She was hit by a car in the far right lane of traffic as she tried to cross around 8:05 p.m. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene. They say they’re still investigating.
CICERO, Ill. — A newborn girl was dropped off Friday at a suburban Chicago fire station by her parents, officials said.
The girl, a few hours old, was brought to Engine One in Cicero, town spokesman Ray Hanania said. Paramedics and police determined she was in good health, but she was taken to a hospital for further examination.
Hanania said the baby will be turned over Cook County officials.
By state law, parents unable to care for a baby up to 30 days old can surrender it to a hospital, emergency medical care facility, and police and fire stations.