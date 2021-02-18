Investigators begin probe of fatal plane crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Federal investigators were expected to begin their work Wednesday at the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Wisconsin.
Two people died Tuesday when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville. Authorities say the plane went down in a swampy area and was partially submerged in ice and mud.
Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes says the plane hit some trees on the way down, tearing off the wings.
First responders tried to reach the crash site with all-terrain vehicles, but couldn’t get through the deep snow and downed trees.
Rescuers used an airboat, launched upstream at Happy Hollow Park, and reached the plane about 10 a.m., approximately 45 minutes after it crashed.
Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes says the plane was in contact with the airport tower for a very short time and reported a problem, but the nature of the problem was not known.
Investigators believe the pilot was trying to return to the airport when the plane, described as experimental, crashed.
The victims have not been identified.
Underly, Kerr advance in state superintendent race
MADISON, Wis. — Turnout in Wisconsin’s spring primary election barely topped 7%, one-tenth of what turnout was just three months ago in the November presidential election.
The only statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot was the nonpartisan contest for state superintendent of schools. The race drew little attention in the days leading up to the vote and the low turnout was not a surprise. Election officials had said they expected few voters to cast ballots.
Just shy of 325,000 people voted in the superintendent’s race, based on unofficial numbers. That is nearly 7.2% of the voting-age population. Turnout in the presidential election was 72%.
In 2017, the last time there was a state superintendent race, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary, about 374,000 people. In 2018, when there was a primary for a state Supreme Court seat, turnout hit 12%, or nearly 542,000 people.
Jill Underly, superintendent at Pecatonica Area School District, and Deb Kerr, the former Brown Deer superintendent, advanced from the field of seven candidates in the state superintendent race. They will face each other in the April 6 general election.
MADISON, Wis. — More than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to more than 740,000 people in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers praised the milestone, calling it “exciting news” while also urging people to remain vigilant.
“While we’re not there yet, 1 million doses means real progress toward that goal,” Evers said.
To date, nearly 264,000 people have received both doses and 740,450 have gotten at least one. Wisconsin ranked seventh in the percentage of its population that has received at least one dose through Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. In Wisconsin, 12.7% of the population had gotten at least one dose, ahead of the national average of 12%.