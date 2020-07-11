Iowa man who went missing found alive
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man who went missing from an Iowa care center days ago has been found alive in a water-filled ditch.
Volunteers had been searching for Mike Jensen, 45, since he was reported missing Monday from Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
A worker found Jensen in the ditch, partially submerged in 4 to 5 inches of water and among cattails almost 10 feet tall. The worker flagged down a passing motorist to help him.
Jensen is a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnosis was the subject of an independent film titled “This Day Forward.” Police have said Jensen left the center Monday night through a window.
Fireworks in Chicago injure woman, child
CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child have been seriously injured by exploding fireworks in Chicago amid a sharp rise in complaints about the pyrotechnic devices, according to fire department officials.
The incident occurred Thursday on Chicago’s South Side. The woman and the child were taken to a nearby hospital and were listed in serious condition. Other details weren’t immediately available Friday.
Woman sentenced for holding large party
RIPPEY, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.
Charity Snavely, 38, of Rippey, was also sentenced earlier this month to 10 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended. Snavely pleaded guilty to a public health violation stemming from a May 23 party at her Rippey home in which police said she served 13 minors alcohol. At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered a ban on large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In exchange for Snavely’s plea, charges related to supplying alcohol to minors were dismissed.
Court: Officer can’t be held liable for stomp
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport officer who stomped on the ankle of a suspect used unreasonable force but cannot be held liable for doing so, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.
The 2015 stomp by officer Brian Stevens allegedly broke the ankle of suspect Juan Shelton, who was pinned down by five officers at the time.
Shelton had been wanted for a man’s beating at a Davenport strip club, and led officers on a chase in which he was armed. Eventually, officers caught him after a foot chase, and pinned him down. As he refused to surrender his hands, Shelton was put in a chokehold that briefly made him unconscious, punched in the ribs, struck in the head by an officer’s radio and stomped on by Stevens.
Shelton sued four officers involved, alleging excessive force. A judge ruled that all but Stevens enjoyed qualified immunity because their force was reasonable under the circumstances. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Stevens also enjoys immunity and cannot be sued.
Reward offered for noose information
ALTOONA, Iowa — Two trade groups are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a noose that was left last month at an Altoona work site where a Facebook data center is being built.
The noose was discovered June 19 at the construction site. June 19 is the observation of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
North America’s Building Trades Unions and the Central Iowa Building & Construction Trades Council announced the reward in a joint news release Thursday.
The reward offer expires Sept. 1.