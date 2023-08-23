Iowa nurse charged with being under the influence while on duty
An Iowa nursing home worker is facing sanctions for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while on duty.
According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, Rocquel Clark, 34, of Madison County, was on duty and working at an undisclosed long-term care facility on June 14, 2022, when multiple individuals reported that she appeared unbalanced and glassy-eyed, and that she was talking rapidly and slurring her speech.
Clark allegedly left the facility three times during her shift and returned after picking up a patient’s prescription for morphine from a pharmacy. The board alleges workers later determined someone had tampered with the morphine and opened the container. Clark allegedly consented to a drug screen that resulted in a positive finding for oxycodone, opiates, amphetamine and benzodiazepines.
The Board of Nursing subsequently charged Clark with practicing nursing while under the influence of illicit drugs and failing to properly safeguard patient medications.
Recently, Clark and the board agreed to resolve the case with an indefinite suspension of her nursing license pending the completion of chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and the completion of any recommended treatment.
Illinois woman charged with threatening to shoot Trump, son Barron
CHICAGO — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a criminal complaint.
Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, of Plainfield, was arrested Monday on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.
“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!,” Fiorenza said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Fla., area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.
Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.
CBS News Chicago reported that Fiorenza made an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, and a judge said she must go to the district court in Florida to answer the charges. The judge will decide at a today hearing how she will be transferred.
3 injured in explosion at food truck
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A fire following a possible gas explosion in a food truck Monday left three people with severe burns and needing life support, authorities said.
When fire crews arrived the fire already had been extinguished but three people needed life support at the scene before being transported to a hospital, the Sheboygan Fire Department said.
The fire occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at Vollrath Park, which hosts food trucks on Mondays, news outlets reported. Sheboygan sits along Lake Michigan about 60 miles north of Milwaukee.
Green Bay officer pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to felony misconduct after he struck a man with his squad car following a 2021 traffic stop.
Matthew Knutson, a 13-year member of the Green Bay police force, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor negligent operation of a vehicle. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October, and charges were filed in April.
Knutson made a traffic stop after a vehicle appeared to not yield a right of way, according to a complaint. Video has shown the driver of the car running away as Knutson pursues in his squad car and another officer chases on foot.
Knutson’s squad car later strikes the man, knocking him to the ground, where he is then apprehended by officers.
Knutson said in his report that the fleeing driver ran “directly in front of me” and that he unintentionally hit him with his squad car, which he said was going less than 5 mph.
But the complaint alleges that video evidence does not show the man running directly in front of Knutson’s squad car.
UW leaders seek half of withheld $32 million
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders plan to ask Republican lawmakers this fall to release about half of the $32 million they withheld in the hopes of defunding campus diversity initiatives, a top UW budget analyst said Tuesday.
Sean Nelson, the system’s vice president of finance and administration, told regents during a meeting that system leaders will ask the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee in October to release about $15 million. He said the system plans to submit a proposal to spend the money on engineering, data, science and nursing programs. Nelson did not elaborate before the regents went into closed session.
Republicans who control the finance committee decided in June to cut the UW System’s 2023-2025 budget by $32 million. GOP leaders have said the money is what they estimated the system would spend on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs across its 13 campuses over the two-year span. The move came after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos complained that DEI efforts are a waste of public money and that he thinks such initiatives have become liberals’ new religion.
Republicans on the finance committee said the system could get the money back if it is spent only to bolster the state’s workforce. It is unclear if that promise will hold, though, as Vos said in July that the system won’t get any of the money unless it eliminates DEI programs. System spokesman Mark Pitsch didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring if any campuses have cut DEI positions or programs.