Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, were sued last year by a former colleague who accused them of engaging in anticompetitive and exclusionary practices “to ensure Wolfe Clinic maintains a monopoly” in Des Moines, Fort Dodge and Spencer.
According to court records, Wolfe Clinic has 21 locations throughout Iowa and employs more than 400 people.
The lawsuit was filed 14 months ago in U.S. District Court by a surgeon and one-time shareholder of the clinic, Dr. George Par, an ophthalmologist who specializes in vitreoretinal surgery and deals with retinal detachment, diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration and other patient issues.
In the lawsuit, Par claimed that in 2020, he left Wolfe and founded Par Retina, with locations in Des Moines, Spencer and Fort Dodge. He alleged that when he emerged as a potential competitor who might loosen the “Wolfe Clinic’s stranglehold” over vitreoretinal care in Iowa, the clinic schemed to defame him, shut off referrals from other eye doctors, and prevent his patients from seeing him.
To address Par’s concerns, the clinic agreed to mediation with Par in 2020, before the filing of any lawsuits. Through mediation, a settlement was agreed upon, and Par received a “substantial” payment from Wolfe Eye Clinic, according to court records.
Last year, however, Par sued to undo the settlement, claiming he had relied on lies told by Wolfe’s attorneys, and claimed Wolfe was guilty of monopolistic practices.
Although many of the court records in the case are either heavily redacted or filed under seal with the court’s approval, the open portion of the file indicates Par alleged that to protect and enlarge its market share, Wolfe had opened optometry clinics in Iowa communities for the express purpose of referring all of the lucrative surgical work in those areas to its own surgeons — even if the clinics operated at a loss.
Par also claimed that the optometrists employed at each of Wolfe’s vision centers provide a “network of virtually automatic referrals” to Wolfe’s surgeons, and that the optometrists are paid more “so that Wolfe Clinic can obtain referrals” from them.
