No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in a five-county region, in the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. today.
Meanwhile, 56 additional cases of the coronavirus in Dubuque County were confirmed in the time frame, pushing its total to 10,423.
The county's 14-day positivity rate rose to 10% as of 11 a.m. today, while its related death toll remained at 135, which is the sixth-highest total in the state.
Clayton County added 10 new confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 1,333. With no additional related deaths reported, its count remained at 39.
Jackson County had nine new cases confirmed in that time period, increasing its tally to 1,751. With no additional deaths, its count remained at 29.
Jones County had nine new cases, moving to 2,553. No deaths were reported, leaving the total at 44.
Five new cases were reported for Delaware County, so its tally stood at 1,600. Its death toll was unchanged at 29.
The state is reporting outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade is no longer on the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 38 cases
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- eight cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks being reported by state
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,470 additional confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 273,916.
The statewide death toll increased by five to 3,744.