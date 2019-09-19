Grassley says he has concerns about Trump’s Labor nominee
DES MOINES — Sen. Charles Grassley is expressing concern about President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor, questioning Eugene Scalia’s record on whistleblower protections.
Grassley said Wednesday on a call with reporters that he’s concerned about briefs Scalia wrote while serving as the top lawyer at the Labor Department during the George W. Bush administration.
Grassley says Scalia argued that some whistleblower disclosures made to Congress aren’t protected under federal whistleblower laws and that the separation of powers doctrine prevents whistleblowers from disclosing certain information to Congress.
Grassley, author of some current whistleblower protection laws, says it’s extremely important that Scalia would enforce whistleblower laws critical to ensuring public safety and preventing waste, fraud and abuse.
Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, will appear before a Senate confirmation committee hearing today.
Man dies after setting himself aflame at Des Moines library
DES MOINES — Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines’ main library downtown has died.
Des Moines police said the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn’t been released.
Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.
Police said no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.
Firefighter pleads not guilty to arson in corn crib fire
SAC CITY — A November trial is scheduled for a volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to a corn crib in western Iowa’s Sac County.
Sac County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack pleaded not guilty Monday to arson, burglary and other crimes. The trial start is set for Nov. 5.
Authorities said Mack told investigators that he, 18-year-old Alexander Lilly and a 17-year-old girl drove around the county on Aug. 19, looking for a place to set a fire and settled on the corn crib. The plan was to start a fire so Mack could respond with his department from Nemaha to put it out.
The Nemaha and other departments responded to battle the blaze a little more than a mile north of Nemaha.
Lilly also has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. The girl has been charged with conspiracy.