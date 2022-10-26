Iowa farmers had harvested about 59% of corn and 88% of soybeans as of Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That is well ahead of the five-year average for both crops. There has been ample time to harvest this season because of a lack of rainfall.

