Iowa farmers had harvested about 59% of corn and 88% of soybeans as of Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That is well ahead of the five-year average for both crops. There has been ample time to harvest this season because of a lack of rainfall.
“Soybean harvest is beginning to wrap up and Iowa farmers and are making big strides toward finishing corn harvest,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary. “While the persistently dry conditions have helped push harvest progress along, moderate drought continues to spread statewide and is now covering nearly half of Iowa.”
Indeed, the drought is almost as severe as it’s been in nine years, although some rainfall is expected this week.
There was almost zero rainfall in Iowa last week, according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
“While several eastern Iowa stations reported trace amounts of rainfall, only a few National Weather Service co-op stations observed measurable totals,” Glisan said in his weekly weather report.
Almost all of the state’s corn has matured, and the crop that remains in the field is rated about 65% good or excellent.
Pastures are rated about 26% good or excellent, and “dry conditions were an issue for cattle,” the USDA reported Monday.
