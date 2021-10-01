New Glarus Brewing CEO files defamation suit
MADISON, Wis. — The CEO of New Glarus Brewing has filed a defamation lawsuit against the law firm representing three shareholders who accused her of cutting them out of profits from the popular craft beer maker.
The lawsuit filed by Deb Carey in Dane County Circuit Court also includes 50 unnamed individuals, including media outlets, that she said helped promulgate false statements about her.
Carey alleges she was defamed by Middleton law firm Palmersheim Dettmann when it issued a press release that included “false implications” about her.
The three investors sued New Glarus Brewing last month, accusing Carey of trying to freeze them out of profits which they say reached $20 million annually.
Carey says the “most egregiously” false accusation is that she “retained over $100 million, with over $40 million in cash.” The CEO says other false accusations are that she used brewery resources to establish a separate distillery and that she withheld and manipulated financial data about the brewery, the State Journal reported.
“How is 30 years of my life’s work being thrown under the bus not painful?” Carey said. “The whole thing is very stressful.”
Carey does not allege that anything in the shareholders’ lawsuit is defamatory. She said her first goal is to address the “exaggerations that were sent out in the press release.”
Kevin Palmersheim did not immediately respond to a call for comment on Carey’s lawsuit.
New Glarus makes several successful beers, including Spotted Cow and Moon Man.
Warrant issued in Chicago shooting death
CHICAGO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with fatally shooting a Chicago man as he was driving his 7-year-old daughter to school, police said.
The warrant charges Avanta Ware, 18, with the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller, Chicago police announced Wednesday. He is also wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn, a Chicago suburb.
Miller was stopped in traffic on Sept. 1 on Chicago’s West Side when police said Ware got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Miller was hit four times and pronounced dead.
Miller bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat and was uninjured, relatives said.
Police said Wednesday that Ware was last seen driving a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with no plates and with possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.
Miller’s relatives have said detectives were investigating if the shooting stemmed from road rage.
Miller’s father, Joseph Gilmore, said the murder charge was “appropriate.”
“They need to get him before he hurts someone else, or he needs to receive what he gave,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.
“When people lead risky lives, you expect something to happen to them,” Gilmore added. “But when someone who wasn’t at risk falls to violence, it’s depressing. It’s hard to move on from this — especially since Travell was such a lively person.”
Couple charged in death of 5-year-old daughter
WESTON, Wis. — A Weston couple is accused in the death of their 5-year-old daughter.
A complaint filed Wednesday charges Sumitra Stolp, 36, the child’s mother, with first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her husband, Johnathan Stolp, 40, is charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child and obstructing an officer.
The investigation into the child’s death began Aug. 15 after she was brought to an area hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleed, along with the presence of alcohol and elevated levels of Tylenol in her system.
Sumitra Stolp initially gave investigators three versions of what happened, police said. She first said the child fell off the monkey bars, then said she threw herself off a slide and lastly explained that the child was in a chair and rocked backward, falling over.
During a follow-up interview with police, Stolp said she was getting out a chair while holding the girl and tripped and fell on her. The mother said her daughter started to convulse, according to court documents.
A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appeared to be non-accidental. She was also given medication that was more than six times the recommended dose for a child her weight, the complaint said. The couple said the child had a cough.
Hundreds mourn officer who died of COVID-19
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Hundreds of people packed a Fond du Lac church to pay respects to a police officer who died of coronavirus complications.
Joseph Kurer, 26, died Sept. 22, just a day after his wife gave birth to their second child. At Holy Family Catholic Church, Kurer was remembered Wednesday as a servant and champion of justice.
“We’re hurting. It’s not easy, we’re hurting. But we’ll make it through it. We’ll lean on each other and come through,” said Fond du Lac Police Lt. Erik Foster.
Kurer also served in the Wisconsin National Guard and because of that, he received full military honors. A pair of Black Hawk helicopters flew over the crowd of mourners outside of the church following the funeral, WBAY-TV reported.
A long line of squad cars from law enforcement agencies across the state joined the procession as Kurer was taken past the police department one last time. Citizens lined the street to pay their respects to the officer and his family.
The police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working, so his death is classified as a line of duty death.
Davenport man found guilty of murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Davenport man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s unarmed boyfriend during an early-morning confrontation at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.
A judge on Wednesday found Todd Ricky Jenkins, 26, guilty of the murder count and going armed with intent in the killing of Reginald Ward, 27, of Moline, Ill., The Gazette reported.
Police have said Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30, 2019, to confront Ward, and the two men began arguing outside a convenience story near the girlfriend’s apartment. Jenkins had argued that he shot Ward in self-defense.
Jenkins fled the scene of the shooting and remained on the run for five months before being arrested at a hotel in Aurora, Ill., as he tried to jump out of a hotel room window.
Jenkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced on Nov. 5.