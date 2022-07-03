Boy, 3, dies in accidental shooting at Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.
Officers were called at 4:40 a.m. Friday to a home and found Akai W. Stilo with wounds. He died later at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting. No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.
Police, in a news release, urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children. Those who need gunlocks are urged to contact the police district in their area to see if free locks are available.
Police arrest man accused of creating racist graffitiA man is in custody after several stores in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood were defaced with swastikas, authorities said.
Swastikas were painted on the Supreme Smoke Shop’s back door, boarded-up front door and street sign on Tuesday night. The White supremacist graffiti also was found at another nearby shop owned by people of color, Supreme Smoke Shop owner Arcan Abu-hashish said.
Charges against the man are pending, said Officer Michelle Tannehill, a spokesperson for Chicago police.
Abu-hashish said Thursday that he has a suspicion about who could have left the racist graffiti: a problematic former customer he believes is affiliated with a White supremacist gang.
“This is definitely something I worry about,” said Abu-hashish, who is Jordanian, after the swastikas were discovered. “It’s targeted. ... He’s racist to the bone.”
Police reported two businesses on the block were spray painted. Another swastika was found across the street from a building used by the Ho-Chunk Nation, an American Indian tribe whose historic territory includes land in Wisconsin and Illinois, tribe spokesperson Casey Brown said.
Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of monkeypoxMADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Wisconsin say the state now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday that a resident in Dane County is in isolation. The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were available.
Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
U.S. health officials on Tuesday expanded the pool of people advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could get infected. That includes men who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified.
They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. About 460 cases have been reported in 32 states.
First probable case of monkeypox reported in IowaDES MOINES — An adult from north-central Iowa is infected with the state’s first probable case of monkeypox, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
The patient, who was not identified, was likely infected during international travel and is now in isolation and receiving outpatient care, the health department said Friday. The department is conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else is at risk.
