Mega Millions jackpot for Friday estimated at $940M
DES MOINES — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night.
The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.
The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18.
In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement.
The lack of a winner of an estimated $785 million jackpot Tuesday means there have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize.
The new jackpot will remain the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the daunting odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.
The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that prize.
There have been only three larger Mega Millions jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize in the game’s 20 years, including $1.53 billion in 2018, $1.05 billion in 2021 and $1.33 billion in July, Mega Millions said.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Weather system produced 6 tornadoes across Illinois
CHICAGO — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
Staff from the agency’s Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.
The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday’s tornadoes as of Wednesday.
Tuesday’s storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.
Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday’s outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.
The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by “mini supercell thunderstorms,” which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
CHICAGO — Two men have been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for the gang-related shooting death of a Chicago woman who was hit by a stray bullet as she was out shopping with her young sons.
A Cook County judge sentenced Bryant Mitchell, 27, and Marco Zabala, 28, on Tuesday after a jury convicted them last summer of first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Candice Dickerson and a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Mitchell was sentenced to 56 years in prison and Zabala to 51, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, was at a store in April 2019 looking for a new cellphone to reward one of her sons for his educational achievements.
She was talking to a store employee and standing near two of her sons, then ages 10 and 12, when a bullet came through a store window and struck her in the head. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mitchell and Zabala, who prosecutors said were members of the Satan’s Disciples street gang, were charged in Dickerson’s death in May 2019.
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers outlined a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage and legalizing marijuana.
While he called for working together on the priorities he outlined, many of the issues have long divided Democrats and Republicans. The GOP returns this session with even larger majorities in the state Legislature, and the Senate Republican leader called Evers’ speech disappointing and “highly partisan.”
Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance.
Evers, speaking in the state Capitol Rotunda, said his reelection win two months ago served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.”
“Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsin chose a future of unity and faith,” Evers said. “Given the opportunity to further enable cynicism and hate, Wisconsinites chose kindness, and they chose hope instead.”
Evers meets with mayors of state’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term.
The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to how local governments, including cities, are funded. Cities, counties, towns and villages are hoping a record-high budget surplus approaching $7 billion will give policymakers the freedom to increase funding and perhaps change the formula used to determine how much money local governments get from the state.
The mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Green Bay and Kenosha all met privately with Evers. The mayors, like Evers, are all Democrats.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said he was encouraged that no one in the meeting was locked into a single plan, but instead all were united in the need to increase funding.
“We’re all in search of achieving something that’s possible in the real world,” Mason said.
Refinery explosion blamed on lax safeguards
MADISON, Wis. — Federal regulators have determined that a lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown led to a 2018 explosion at an oil refinery in Superior.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board released a final report last week on the April 2018 explosion at the refinery.
Calgary-based Husky Energy owned the refinery at the time of the explosion. The blast injured 36 workers. Fears of a hydrofluoric acid leak forced 2,500 residents to evacuate. .
According to the CSB report, the refinery was shutting down a gasoline-making unit when the explosion occurred. Investigators determined that the facility failed to implement safeguards such as creating a steam barrier in a fluid catalytic cracking unit used to make gasoline and having operators purge air from equipment within the system. A slide valve that allowed air to flow into the unit was severely eroded.
Refinery workers didn’t understand how to shut down operations and the facility failed to maintain worker training and safety information on the fluid catalytic cracking unit.
