2 killed in nightclub shooting identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities on Monday identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend.
Cedar Rapids police said that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.
Sunday’s shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids also injured 10 other people.
Police didn’t provide an update Monday on the condition of everyone who was wounded. A day earlier, officials said one person was in critical condition Sunday while the other injuries ranged from minor to serious.
Police continued investigating the shooting Monday. No arrests have been reported.
Zoo, animal sanctuaries take bird flu precautions
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin zoos and animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.
At the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, public and private tours are on hiatus. And, the sanctuary’s chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and emus are quarantined in a barn for protection.
“After a long winter, everybody wants to kind of get outside and stretch their wings, and it’s just not safe. So we’re keeping everyone indoors until it’s no longer a threat,” sanctuary spokesperson Jamie Monroe said. “We successfully navigated avian flu in 2015, so this is a road we’ve traveled before.”
Milwaukee County Zoo’s aviary is temporarily closed to protect its birds, senior staff veterinarian Pamela Govett said. As state’s largest zoo, Milwaukee has a large number of birds, including flamingos, hornbills, vultures, penguins and ostriches, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
“Avian influenza can be transmitted by feces, oral, nasal or respiratory secretions. And while we don’t think that the people are going to be transmitting it to the birds, they could definitely track it in on their clothing and their shoes,” Govett said.
The avian flu was initially detected in Wisconsin on a Jefferson County poultry farm. It’s believed to have originated with wild birds, and with spring migration in full swing, there is a risk of wild birds bringing the disease to new locations.
11th Republican retires from Wisconsin Assembly
MADISON, Wis. — Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly.
Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this fall. He said in a statement that it’s time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn’t elaborate. Vorpagel has served in the body since 2015.
Vorpagel becomes the 11th Assembly Republican to retire this year and second in less than a week. Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes won the position of Kenosha County executive in the April 5 spring elections and will have to leave the Assembly because she can’t hold both positions.
Seventeen Assembly members across both parties have now announced their retirement. Six senators also have announced they won’t seek reelection, including three Republicans and three Democrats.