CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday that it had worked with local, state and federal agencies to locate 21 “vulnerable, critically missing” Iowa children since October.
“Both the northern and southern districts of Iowa worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse to look for and recover the children, who were all between the ages of 4 and 17, and are some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as exposure to narcotics, child exploitation, physical or sexual abuse, and medical or mental health conditions,” states a press release from the Marshals Service.
It states that the missing children have been located in nine states, including Arizona, Florida and Tennessee.
The release highlighted a missing Iowa teen found in a man’s home in Ames in December — a discovery that led to two men’s arrests, with at least one “implicated in sex trafficking.”
In another case, a 4-year-old taken in 2017 by a family member who was not the child’s guardian was located in Arizona.
In a third case, a 14-year-old from Iowa was found in an Illinois motel “in the act of being trafficked” after investigators found ads featuring the teen.
In a fourth case, a missing 17-year-old was taken from central Iowa and “subjected to human trafficking in Mississippi and Tennessee” before being found by the Marshals Service in the former state.