Illinois Republicans vote for nominee to face Gov. Pritzker
CHICAGO — Illinois Republicans on Tuesday headed to the polls to choose a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall.
Among the Republican front-runners is conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement Saturday. Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.
Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the GOP primary, including with ads noting he is “100% pro-life.” While those messages have raised Bailey’s standing with Republican voters, they are likely to hurt him in a general election in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices.
Bailey rejected the idea that he cannot win and criticized “establishment Republicans” for contributing to decades of mismanagement in the state.
Fire Department: 3 brothers killed in fire were trapped
CHICAGO — Three young brothers who died in a fire were trapped in an illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, the Chicago Fire Department said Tuesday.
A fourth boy remains in extremely critical condition from the fire, which broke out early Sunday in the back of the West Side apartment, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
The boys’ mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, Langford said. She was forced to break a window to escape, he told the Chicago Sun-Times.
The mother remained hospitalized while she recovers from burns to her face, Langford said.
Firefighters responded at 12:20 a.m. and had to break through the locked apartment door, Langford said.
All four boys suffered smoke inhalation, Langford said.
The three boys who have died have been identified as 4-year-old Axel Cruz, 6-year-old Jayden Cruz and 11-year-old Angel Rodriguez.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by an open flame, Langford said.
