HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant
SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — A hazardous materials team has rescued a worker who was overcome by fumes on Wednesday inside a suburban Des Moines food packaging manufacturing plant.
The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at Amcor in Saylor Township. That’s when Polk County first responders were sent to the plant and found the 40-year-old man unconscious in a pit.
The man was pulled from the pit and given medical aid and was breathing, officials said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department shut down a section of Aurora Avenue near the plant as emergency workers sought to determine what the fumes were and where they were coming from.
Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in parking lot
OELWEIN, Iowa — A person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot, authorities said.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein. The Iowa State Patrol said the accident occurred when a person crouched in front of the SUV was hit when the vehicle pulled out of its parking spot.
The person killed was not immediately identified by investigators. Authorities continue to investigate.
Prosecutor clears Cedar Rapids officer who killed suspect
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden has cleared of wrongdoing a Cedar Rapids police officer who earlier this year fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death.
The prosecutor’s office found Officer Kyzer Moore was justified in shooting Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked, KWWL reported Wednesday.
Police have said States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman.
Investigators said States came at the officer with a knife and refused orders to drop the weapon before he was shot.
Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to States, who was running from the building, and Moore chased and shot States. Police have said there is no known link between States and the women attacked.
Moore is a nearly 4-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
Traffic stop in northern Illinois reveals 897 tabs of LSD
HARVARD, Ill. — A 27-year-old northern Illinois man was arrested after police during a traffic stop discovered nearly 900 tabs of LSD in his vehicle.
The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported that Alek A. Montemayor, of Harvard, was arrested Friday after Harvard police responding to a report of an impaired driver spotted the vehicle he was driving swerve across the center line of a roadway at speeds of 80 mph.
Montemayor was initially cited for driving on the wrong side of the road, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding and driving on a revoked license. Officers searching his vehicle discovered 897 individual perforated tabs of LSD, 30 grams of marijuana and a bag containing $13,950 in cash.
He faces felony drug charges, the most serious of which is possession with intent to deliver LSD, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Montemayor was scheduled to appear in court in McHenry County Wednesday afternoon.
GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts
MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislative leaders moved Wednesday toward joining a federal lawsuit demanding that states be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief money to cover tax cuts.
Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos began circulating a paper ballot among members of the joint committee that handles operational tasks for both houses asking for authorization to join the lawsuit and split costs between the houses.
Ballots were due back by 5 p.m. today. Republicans control the committee by virtue of holding the majority in both houses, making authorization all but certain.
Provisions in the coronavirus aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March prohibit states from using the money to cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed a lawsuit in March arguing the provisions infringe on state sovereignty.
Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit. The resolution wasn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the action.