Governor: $100 million in virus relief funds to go to housing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the more than $1.48 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build new homes.
Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids. The federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa, she said.
The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa. The vast majority — $65 million — will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials. Another $20 million will be used for downtown housing in communities under 30,000 people, and $5 million will go to pilot programs to promote home repair and home ownership among minority groups.
Group raises $8.2M to preserve landSPIRIT LAKE — A preservation group has raised enough money to buy and preserve 50 acres on the East Lake Okoboji shoreline in northwest Iowa.
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation announced Tuesday it had raised $8.2 million to buy the land near Spirit Lake, according to the Sioux City Journal. The land being purchased includes 2,020 feet of natural shoreline, which is the last undeveloped and privately owned stretch along the lake.
The nonprofit organization bought an option for the site last fall and needed to raise the money for the purchase by Labor Day. The foundation expects to take possession of the land by the end of the year.
The foundation plans to begin an ecological restoration of the shoreline but will allow low-impact public use, including trails that connect to an adjacent state park.
Marshalltown schools to buy theaterMARSHALLTOWN — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1.
The district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street, the Times-Republican reported. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing. The closing date has been set for June 16 or sooner.
The school board also approved a $20,000 purchase of a parking lot immediately east of the theater.
The Orpheum closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher said her school views the sale as more of a transfer of property from one school to another, and she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.
“We knew it was a great community asset and so important to the greater Marshall County community that we wanted to make sure we were maximizing it,” Fisher said.
Fisher said that while the $1 sale doesn’t appear to be a money-maker for the community college district, it will save the institution the costs of operating the theater, which will free up funds for other priorities.
Built in 1948, the Orpheum Theater has been a part of Marshalltown’s downtown area for more than 125 years.