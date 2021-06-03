2 Chicago cops accused of beating teen during arrest
CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers have been stripped of their police powers during an investigation into allegations that they beat a teenager during his arrest early this year, according a published report.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed the basic allegations against the officers and confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that two other officers are also under investigation for allegations that they failed to activate their body cameras. One of them is also accused of failing to intervene or report the incident.
The arrest took place Jan. 10 in Woodlawn on the city’s South Side. Citing records obtained through an open records request, the newspaper reported that two officers allegedly beat a 17-year-old who struck a police vehicle with a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at officers at the scene.
One of them is accused of striking the teen in the head or face and pushing his head into a metal fence and sidewalk. The second officer accused of using excessive force allegedly punched the teen in the head “without justification,” the records indicate.
COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy confirmed the basic details of the newspaper’s report and that COPA had turned over records to the newspaper.
The police department said none of the officers has been charged with disciplinary violations but that the two who were stripped of their police powers and prohibited from carrying their weapons or badges have been assigned to a nonemergency call center. They are also accused of conducting an improper vehicle pursuit of the teen and failure to activate their body cameras.
None of the officers’ names have been released.
According to juvenile court records, the teen faces a number of charges, including stealing the car he was driving, aggravated battery for allegedly using it to strike the police vehicle and aggravated assault.
Iowa House Democratic leader leaving position
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Democratic leader in the Iowa House said Wednesday he would leave the position after three legislative sessions.
Rep. Todd Prichard said he decided to step aside after conversations with his family.
“I know my caucus will continue to hold Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers accountable and fight for commonsense, progressive values at the Statehouse,” the Charles City Democrat said in a statement.
House Democrats will choose their next leader June 14.
Prichard, a small business owner, attorney and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves, was elected to his fifth term in the Iowa House last year and will serve out his term.
Official: 16 Wisconsin voters won’t face fraud chargesMADISON, Wis. — Sixteen people who registered to vote using the address of a UPS Store in western Wisconsin will not be charged with voter fraud because the prosecutor said Wednesday that they did not intend to break the law.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email Wednesday that all 16 of the people identified in La Crosse were legitimate Wisconsin voters who had registered to vote using a Wisconsin driver’s license, Wisconsin identification card or bank statement showing they lived in La Crosse.
Wisconsin law requires people to register at the address where they live and not necessarily where they receive mail.
One of the voters registered at the UPS Store because she was homeless, Gruenke said. Most of the others are retirees who use the UPS Store to have their mail forwarded to them while they are on vacation, Gruenke said.
“The few people we could not reach by phone are in their 60s, married, and I’m assuming fit the same pattern, so we decided it was not an intentional plan to fraudulently vote,” Gruenke told the Journal Sentinel.
Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee again blocked a Democratic attempt Wednesday to legalize marijuana for medical uses.
The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget last month as the party erased hundreds of Evers’ proposals from the spending plan.
Democrats on the budget committee introduced a motion Wednesday that would legalize it and provide the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection with roughly $185,000 per year to regulate the drug.
Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, a Spring Green Republican, ruled the motion was out of order since the committee had already removed the provision from the budget.