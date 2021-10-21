Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in the state.
Republicans control the Senate and passed all four bills without any votes from a single Democrat.
The measures now go to the Assembly but they appear doomed. Republicans passed the proposals last legislative session only to see Democratic Gov. Tony Evers veto them. Evers is almost certain to veto any abortion restrictions that reach his desk this session and the GOP doesn’t have enough votes to override him.
Senate Democrats warned Republicans during debate that none of the bills would become law. They decried the proposals as nothing more than a cynical attempt to energize the conservative base heading into the 2022 elections.
“We’re just interested in making abortion as difficult, as dangerous, as onerous as possible,” said Democratic state Sen. Kelda Roys, a former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, a group that advocates for access to abortions. “Thank you for giving (Evers) the opportunity to once again show he’s on the side of the people.”
One proposal would defund abortion providers by prohibiting them from participating in Medicaid except in cases of sexual assault or incest or if the woman’s life is in danger.
Another bill would require doctors to tell any woman seeking an abortion through a regimen of drugs that she could still change her mind after ingesting the first dose and could still continue the pregnancy.
A third bill would require doctors to ensure parents of unborn children who test positive for a congenital condition to receive information about the condition. A fourth bill would prohibit abortions based on an unborn child’s sex, race or national origin.
Pleasant Hill teacher sentenced for sex acts with student
DES MOINES — A former teacher in Pleasant Hill has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for engaging in sex acts with a student, federal prosecutors said.
Abraham Christopher Smith, 39, was sentenced Tuesday for enticement of a minor. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.
Prosecutors said in October 2020, Smith persuaded a minor student at Southeast Polk High school to engage in sex acts with him. He also used his cellphone to record the sexual activity.
After he completes his prison term, Smith will be required to register as a sexual offender and will be on supervised release for 10 years.
Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself
KENOSHA, Wis. — Three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting at a home in a southeastern Wisconsin city, and police said Wednesday they believe the shooter is among the dead.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and all that could be heard was unintelligible screaming, officials said. Once dispatchers determined the address in Kenosha, about 50 miles south of Milwaukee, officers rushed to the scene and discovered the bodies.
One survivor was air-lifted from the scene and the other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
“This appears to be domestic-related incident and we believe the person responsible for the shooting is one of the deceased persons located within the house,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.
The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.
Police said a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were injured, while an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were killed. The suspected shooter, also found dead, was a 24-year-old man, officials said.
“As a community, we are shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “This year we have had 12 homicides and two-thirds of the cases have been results of domestic violence.. The current hardships people are facing — including the pandemic — seems to have escalated conflict in some households. If you know of someone in crisis, please consider sharing community resources to find them the help they need.”
Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound
FORT MADISON, Iowa — A Fort Madison man died Tuesday after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex.
Fort Madison police were called to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway, KHQA-TV reported. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide.”
The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released.