Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to services
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.
The Journal Sentinel reports the order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.” He also said that while livestreamed or publicly broadcast services have helped those at home remain connected, they do not replace in-person attendance.
The archbishop said Catholics could continue to miss in-person church services if they are at risk because of age, underlying medical conditions or a compromised immune system, or caring for a sick person.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wanted to learn more about the archdiocese’s updated reopening plans. He said “they have to be done in accordance with public health.”
Barrett cited weddings, funerals and church services that have infected large numbers of people elsewhere.
Woman charged in lottery ticket theft
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has been charged with stealing scratch tickets from her work and redeeming the tickets for herself.
KCAU-TV reports that 19-year-old Ricki Shear is free on bail after she was arrested and charged with 21 counts of forgery or theft of a lottery ticket.
She is accused of stealing 94 scratch tickets earlier this month while working as a clerk for Transit General Store. Court documents say she redeemed 21 of them for $195.
Man arrested in wife’s death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested in the death of his wife whose body was found in a wooded area outside the couple’s Des Moines home.
Thirty-two-year-old Datron Simmons was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Connie Simmons, of Des Moines.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek wrote in a news release that evidence indicates that Datron Simmons killed his wife on Sept. 6 at their home. The release said she had existing health issues and that police went to the home Friday to check on her at the request of her family.
Her body was located a short time after a missing person report was completed. The investigation is ongoing.